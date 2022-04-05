Ørsted and Repsol Exploring Floating Offshore Wind Projects in Spain
(PLX AI) – Ørsted and Repsol to explore joint development of floating offshore wind projects in Spain.Ørsted says floating offshore wind is now on the brink of commercializationSpain targets 3 GW floating offshore wind by 2030, and the Spanish …
