Buy Vestas on Improved Market Demand, Valuation, Bank of America Says
- (PLX AI) – Vestas shares are likely to benefit from improving end-market demand, analysts at Bank of America said, reiterating a buy recommendation on the stock.
- Price target unchanged at DKK 255
- Vestas is likely to post the weakest EBIT in the first quarter, and which improvement on pricing for wind turbine orders should be supportive, BofA said
- Raw materials and logistics should become less of a headwind as the year progresses: BofA
- Orders should start to improve in the fourth quarter as customers continue to postpone decisions in the short term, BofA said
- Meanwhile, Credit Suisse double-upgraded Vestas to outperform from underperform
