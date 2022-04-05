Loomis Drops 3% After Danske Downgrade
(PLX AI) – Loomis shares fell nearly 3% after Danske analysts cut the stock to hold from buy.Price target cut to SEK 250 from SEK 325Valuation is likely to remain low as Loomis is unable to demonstrate successful innovation and the earnings revision …
- Price target cut to SEK 250 from SEK 325
- Valuation is likely to remain low as Loomis is unable to demonstrate successful innovation and the earnings revision pattern is negative, Danske said
- Q1 may be a weak quarter, with disappointing margins, as price hikes won't offset higher costs: Danske
