Novozymes Rises 2.5% After Danske Resumes Coverage With Buy
(PLX AI) – Novozymes shares rose 2.5% in morning trading after Danske Bank resumed coverage with a buy rating. Prior to suspending coverage due to a change in analysts, Danske had a hold rating on NovozymesPrice target DKK 530 implies 16% upsideHigh …
- (PLX AI) – Novozymes shares rose 2.5% in morning trading after Danske Bank resumed coverage with a buy rating.
- Prior to suspending coverage due to a change in analysts, Danske had a hold rating on Novozymes
- Price target DKK 530 implies 16% upside
- High energy and raw material prices should be a tailwind for Novozymes, Danske said
- The company has positioned itself for growth through commercial focus and acquisitions: Danske
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0