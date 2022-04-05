PREVIEW: B&O Earnings Likely to Show Delayed Turnaround Due to Supply Chain Issues
(PLX AI) – Bang & Olufsen earnings due tomorrow are likely to show that company's turnaround has been delayed by persistent supply chain issues, analysts said. The Covid outbreak in China is worsening the component sourcing situation, while Russia's …
- (PLX AI) – Bang & Olufsen earnings due tomorrow are likely to show that company's turnaround has been delayed by persistent supply chain issues, analysts said.
- The Covid outbreak in China is worsening the component sourcing situation, while Russia's invasion of Ukraine is also putting downward pressure on near-term performance, Danske Bank said (buy, DKK 30)
- On the positive side, recent price increases should not have impacted demand, and the company still has solid long-term potential, Danske said
- Supply chain issues will likely delay the turnaround and the company will just reach the low end of its full-year EBIT margin guidance range of 2–4%, Carnegie said (buy, DKK 31)
- B&O should update the market on the supply chain situation, most likely saying that some component prices may never return to pre-pandemic levels, but also giving some information on its own price increases: Carnegie
- NOTE: Consensus is for quarterly EBIT of DKK 18 million
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0