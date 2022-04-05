(PLX AI) – Welltower expects 1Q 2022 normalized funds from operations (FFO) per diluted share to exceed midpoint of $0.79 - $0.84 guidance range.Expects to achieve 1Q 2022 net income attributable to common stockholders per diluted share within …

Welltower Sees Q1 FFO per Share to Exceed Midpoint of Guidance

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer