FactSet Sees FY 2022 Adj. EPS Growth 14-17%; Sees 8-9% Topline Growth in Medium Term
(PLX AI) – FactSet Outlook FY adjusted EBIT margin 33-34%.FactSet sees FY 22 adj. EPS growth 14-17%FactSet sees FY 22 organic ASV growth 8-9%Medium term outlook: 8-9% top-line growth, 11-13% EPS growth
- (PLX AI) – FactSet Outlook FY adjusted EBIT margin 33-34%.
- FactSet sees FY 22 adj. EPS growth 14-17%
- FactSet sees FY 22 organic ASV growth 8-9%
- Medium term outlook: 8-9% top-line growth, 11-13% EPS growth
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0