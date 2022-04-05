(PLX AI) – Abbvie's Allergan Announces Positive Topline Phase 3 Results Evaluating Investigational Twice-Daily Administration of VUITY™ (pilocarpine HCI ophthalmic solution) 1.25% in Adults with Age-Related Blurry Near Vision (Presbyopia).In the …

Abbvie's Allergan Says Phase 3 Trial of Vuity in Presbyopia Had Positive Results

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer