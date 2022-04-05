Abbvie's Allergan Says Phase 3 Trial of Vuity in Presbyopia Had Positive Results
(PLX AI) – Abbvie's Allergan Announces Positive Topline Phase 3 Results Evaluating Investigational Twice-Daily Administration of VUITY™ (pilocarpine HCI ophthalmic solution) 1.25% in Adults with Age-Related Blurry Near Vision (Presbyopia).In the …
- (PLX AI) – Abbvie's Allergan Announces Positive Topline Phase 3 Results Evaluating Investigational Twice-Daily Administration of VUITY™ (pilocarpine HCI ophthalmic solution) 1.25% in Adults with Age-Related Blurry Near Vision (Presbyopia).
- In the VIRGO trial evaluating twice-daily administration of VUITY, the primary endpoint of improving near vision without compromising distance vision at Day 14, Hour 9 was met
- Data from the VIRGO trial will be presented at upcoming medical congresses and serve as the basis for a supplemental U.S. New Drug Application submission in the second quarter of 2022
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0