Saipem Gets Offshore Drilling Contracts Worth Over $400 Million
(PLX AI) – Saipem new offshore drilling contracts Middle East and West AfricaSaipem contracts worth over $400 millionSaipem has been awarded new contracts in Offshore Drilling in the Middle East and in West Africa for a total amount of over 400 …
- (PLX AI) – Saipem new offshore drilling contracts Middle East and West Africa
- Saipem contracts worth over $400 million
- Saipem has been awarded new contracts in Offshore Drilling in the Middle East and in West Africa for a total amount of over 400 million USD
- Two contracts have been awarded in the Middle East for two high specification jack-up drilling units, consisting of drilling and workover operations for a duration of five years
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0