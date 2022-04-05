checkAd

Saint-Gobain Exits Its Polish Distribution Business

(PLX AI) – Saint-Gobain divests its distribution business in Poland.Saint-Gobain Group has entered into an agreement for the sale of Tadmar, its Polish distribution brand specialized in plumbing, heating and sanitary ware products, to the Polish …

  • (PLX AI) – Saint-Gobain divests its distribution business in Poland.
  • Saint-Gobain Group has entered into an agreement for the sale of Tadmar, its Polish distribution brand specialized in plumbing, heating and sanitary ware products, to the Polish company 3W
  • In 2021, Tadmar generated revenues of around €100 million
  • It has around 50 sales outlets and 2 logistic centers and employs 460 people

