Enea Gets $5.1 Million Contract in North America
(PLX AI) – Enea signs 5G and Wi-Fi contract worth USD 5.1 million.Enea has signed a three-year agreement for 5G core network applications and Wi-Fi Service management solutions with a North American Tier-1 mobile network operator
