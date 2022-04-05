checkAd

Enea Gets $5.1 Million Contract in North America

(PLX AI) – Enea signs 5G and Wi-Fi contract worth USD 5.1 million.Enea has signed a three-year agreement for 5G core network applications and Wi-Fi Service management solutions with a North American Tier-1 mobile network operator

  • Enea has signed a three-year agreement for 5G core network applications and Wi-Fi Service management solutions with a North American Tier-1 mobile network operator
Autor: PLX AI
