Merck KGaA Acquires MAST Platform from Lonza
(PLX AI) – Merck KGaA reports acquisition of the MAST (Modular Automated Sampling Technology) platform from Lonza.
- (PLX AI) – Merck KGaA reports acquisition of the MAST (Modular Automated Sampling Technology) platform from Lonza.
- The MAST platform is an automated, aseptic bioreactor sampling system developed in Bend, Oregon, USA
- The financial details of the deal were not disclosed
