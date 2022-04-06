Magnora Lifts Ownership in Evolar to 63.5% from 50%
(PLX AI) – Magnora increases ownership in Evolar AB to 63.5 percent from 50%. Magnora announced its first investment in Evolar on 16 November 2020, with a 28.44 percent stakeEvolar has reached all milestones from the original business plan, and …
- (PLX AI) – Magnora increases ownership in Evolar AB to 63.5 percent from 50%.
- Magnora announced its first investment in Evolar on 16 November 2020, with a 28.44 percent stake
- Evolar has reached all milestones from the original business plan, and Magnora has decided to call the last of three options increasing its shareholding in the company from 50 to 63.5 percent
