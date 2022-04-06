Chr. Hansen Raises Organic Growth Guidance as Q2 Beats Expectations
(PLX AI) – Chr. Hansen Q2 revenue EUR 304 million vs. estimate EUR 283 million.Q2 organic growth 14% vs. estimate 7.8%Q2 net income EUR 58.5 million vs. estimate EUR 54 millionOutlook FY organic growth 7-11%, up from 5-8% previouslyOutlook FY …
- (PLX AI) – Chr. Hansen Q2 revenue EUR 304 million vs. estimate EUR 283 million.
- Q2 organic growth 14% vs. estimate 7.8%
- Q2 net income EUR 58.5 million vs. estimate EUR 54 million
- Outlook FY organic growth 7-11%, up from 5-8% previously
- Outlook FY adjusted EBIT margin 26-27%, down from 27-28% previously
- Outlook FY adjusted free cash flow EUR 140-170 million (unchanged)
- Cites the current geopolitical situation and the accelerating inflationary environment
- Implementation of price adjustments to reflect the inflationary pressure is progressing, however, as expected, with modest impact in Q2
- Says further price increases will be introduced in the second half of the fiscal year
