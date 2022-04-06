checkAd

Chr. Hansen Rises 2.7% After Strong Organic Growth Performance

(PLX AI) – Chr. Hansen shares rose 2.7% in early trading after the company posted strong organic growth in the second quarter. Q2 organic growth was 14% vs. estimate 7.8%, and the company also raised its outlook for FY organic growth to 7-11%, up …

  • (PLX AI) – Chr. Hansen shares rose 2.7% in early trading after the company posted strong organic growth in the second quarter.
  • Q2 organic growth was 14% vs. estimate 7.8%, and the company also raised its outlook for FY organic growth to 7-11%, up from 5-8% previously
  • The H&N Division saw an impressive 26% organic growth on a reasonably tough comparison, analysts at Carnegie said
  • The growth outlook looks conservative and implies 2-10% organic growth for the second half of the year: Carnegie
  • Margins are also surprising to the upside and delivering an increase vs. last year despite the strongly inflationary macro backdrop, analysts at Goldman said


