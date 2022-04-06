checkAd

Dustin Falls 3.5% as High Costs Impact Profit, Denting Sales Beat

(PLX AI) – Dustin shares fell 3.5% as high costs impacted the company's adjusted EBITA despite higher-than-expected sales. Q2 sales of SEK 6,612 million beat expectations of SEK 6,225 millionBut adjusted EBITA of SEK 275 million missed consensus of …

  • (PLX AI) – Dustin shares fell 3.5% as high costs impacted the company's adjusted EBITA despite higher-than-expected sales.
  • Q2 sales of SEK 6,612 million beat expectations of SEK 6,225 million
  • But adjusted EBITA of SEK 275 million missed consensus of SEK 291 million
  • The EBITA deviation is mainly due to high central functions costs and selling and administrative costs
  • The gross margins look fine but we are surprised by the high opex and central functions costs, Carnegie said
Autor: PLX AI
