Dustin Falls 3.5% as High Costs Impact Profit, Denting Sales Beat
(PLX AI) – Dustin shares fell 3.5% as high costs impacted the company's adjusted EBITA despite higher-than-expected sales. Q2 sales of SEK 6,612 million beat expectations of SEK 6,225 millionBut adjusted EBITA of SEK 275 million missed consensus of …
- Q2 sales of SEK 6,612 million beat expectations of SEK 6,225 million
- But adjusted EBITA of SEK 275 million missed consensus of SEK 291 million
- The EBITA deviation is mainly due to high central functions costs and selling and administrative costs
- The gross margins look fine but we are surprised by the high opex and central functions costs, Carnegie said
