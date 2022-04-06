checkAd

Ørsted Buys 80% Stake in Scottish Floating Wind Development

(PLX AI) – Ørsted acquires majority stake in Scottish floating wind development project by joining floating wind joint venture set up by Simply Blue Group and Subsea 7.The project is the 100 MW Salamander floating offshore wind developmentØrsted …

  • (PLX AI) – Ørsted acquires majority stake in Scottish floating wind development project by joining floating wind joint venture set up by Simply Blue Group and Subsea 7.
  • The project is the 100 MW Salamander floating offshore wind development
  • Ørsted will own an 80 % stake

