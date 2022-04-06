Aareal Bank Says Atlantic BidCo Makes Renewed Offer of EUR 33 per Share
- Aareal Bank says Atlantic BidCo GmbH is prepared to submit a renewed takeover offer for a cash offer price of €33 per share
- This price is set to include the dividend of €1.60 per share announced by Aareal Bank
- The minimum acceptance level will be 60%
- Atlantic BidCo has received irrevocable tender commitments from shareholders covering approximately 37% of all shares in Aareal Bank
- Board decided to postpone the Annual General Meeting planned for 18 May
