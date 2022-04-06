(PLX AI) – Aareal Bank: Conclusion of an Investment Agreement and waiver of one-year blocking period for a renewed takeover offer by Atlantic BidCo GmbH.Aareal Bank says Atlantic BidCo GmbH is prepared to submit a renewed takeover offer for a cash …

Aareal Bank Says Atlantic BidCo Makes Renewed Offer of EUR 33 per Share

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer