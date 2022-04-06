checkAd

Aareal Bank Says Atlantic BidCo Makes Renewed Offer of EUR 33 per Share

(PLX AI) – Aareal Bank: Conclusion of an Investment Agreement and waiver of one-year blocking period for a renewed takeover offer by Atlantic BidCo GmbH.Aareal Bank says Atlantic BidCo GmbH is prepared to submit a renewed takeover offer for a cash …

  • (PLX AI) – Aareal Bank: Conclusion of an Investment Agreement and waiver of one-year blocking period for a renewed takeover offer by Atlantic BidCo GmbH.
  • Aareal Bank says Atlantic BidCo GmbH is prepared to submit a renewed takeover offer for a cash offer price of €33 per share
  • This price is set to include the dividend of €1.60 per share announced by Aareal Bank
  • The minimum acceptance level will be 60%
  • Atlantic BidCo has received irrevocable tender commitments from shareholders covering approximately 37% of all shares in Aareal Bank
  • Board decided to postpone the Annual General Meeting planned for 18 May

Autor: PLX AI
