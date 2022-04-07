checkAd

Pexip Aims to Be Profitable Starting in Q4, but Says Q1 Growth Rate Disappointing

(PLX AI) – Pexip Q1 2022 Annual Recurring Revenue at USD 106 million.Targets profitability from Q4 2022In Q1 2022, Pexip's ARR was reduced by USD 0.8 million, impacted by common seasonality that slowed new sales and by changes in a pricing model …

  • (PLX AI) – Pexip Q1 2022 Annual Recurring Revenue at USD 106 million.
  • Targets profitability from Q4 2022
  • In Q1 2022, Pexip's ARR was reduced by USD 0.8 million, impacted by common seasonality that slowed new sales and by changes in a pricing model with a strategic partner
  • Also targets positive EBITDA for the whole year of 2023
  • Says we see strong customer interest in the business areas we are targeting, and a substantial growth opportunity in a USD 5 billion market in 2024 that will support a significant increase in ARR in the next three years and beyond
  • Says we are disappointed with our performance in Q1 and we see that our current growth rate is below where it needs to be to reach our existing USD 300 million target by the end of 2024
  • Says confident that we will return to ARR growth in Q2 2022 and beyond, but we realize we have less visibility on the timing for USD 300 million compared to when the target was set


Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
 |  40   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Pexip Aims to Be Profitable Starting in Q4, but Says Q1 Growth Rate Disappointing (PLX AI) – Pexip Q1 2022 Annual Recurring Revenue at USD 106 million.Targets profitability from Q4 2022In Q1 2022, Pexip's ARR was reduced by USD 0.8 million, impacted by common seasonality that slowed new sales and by changes in a pricing model …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ørsted Buys 80% Stake in Scottish Floating Wind Development
Eckert & Ziegler Q1 Revenue EUR 47 Million; Guidance Unchanged
Repsol Q1 Production 558 Kboe/d, Down from 561 Kboe/d in Q4
Dustin Falls 3.5% as High Costs Impact Profit, Denting Sales Beat
Charles River Buys Explora BioLabs for $295 Million
Chr. Hansen Rises 2.7% After Strong Organic Growth Performance
Aareal Bank Says Atlantic BidCo Makes Renewed Offer of EUR 33 per Share
Gerresheimer Q1 Revenue Better Than Expected; Raises Organic Growth Guidance
Swiss Re Targets ROE 14% in 2024
Pexip Aims to Be Profitable Starting in Q4, but Says Q1 Growth Rate Disappointing
Titel
Nel Announces Orders in Canada, Poland
Nordex Shuts Down IT Systems After Cyber Attack; Says Customers May Be Affected
Merck KGaA Acquires MAST Platform from Lonza
Tesla Produced 305,407 Vehicles in Q1; Delivered 310,048 Vehicles
Maersk Says CEO of APM Terminals Retires; Henriette Hallberg Thygesen Takes Over
Vestas Upgrades Medium-to-High Wind Turbine Offering to 7.2 MW from 6.8 MW
Bayer Says Asundexian Gets Positive Results in Phase 2b Trial in Atrial Fibrillation
Block Says Employee Downloaded Customer Information Including Trading Activity
Vestas Gets 30 MW Order from Ocean Winds for Floating Project in France
Siemens Mobility Gets Order for 50 Locomotives from Czech Railways
Titel
Fashionette 2022 Guidance Significantly Below Consensus
Nel Announces Orders in Canada, Poland
Tesla Plans Additional Shares to Enable Stock Split in Form of Stock Dividend
Equinor Rises as Bank of America Upgrades to Buy
EQT Buys Baring Private Equity Asia for EUR 6.8 Billion
Nordex Shuts Down IT Systems After Cyber Attack; Says Customers May Be Affected
LPKF Laser Earnings Fall Below Expectations
EDF to Raise EUR 3.1 Billion at EUR 6.35 per Share
Meyer Burger FY EBITDA CHF -72.5 Million vs. Estimate CHF -52 Million
Vallourec Names Philippe Guillemot as New Chairman & CEO
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Viatris Sells Biosimilars Portfolio to Biocon Biologics for up to $3.335 Bilion
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Plug Power Q4 Revenue Beats Expectations; Sees Fuel Margins Breakeven by 2023
Amazon Jumps 7% After Earnings; Takes $11.8 Billion Gain from Rivian
Pharma Mar Says Plitidepsin Phase 1 Covid-19 Study Confirms in Vitro Activity Against Omicron, ...
AT&T to Spin Off Interest in WarnerMedia to its Shareholders