(PLX AI) – Pexip Q1 2022 Annual Recurring Revenue at USD 106 million.Targets profitability from Q4 2022In Q1 2022, Pexip's ARR was reduced by USD 0.8 million, impacted by common seasonality that slowed new sales and by changes in a pricing model …

Pexip Aims to Be Profitable Starting in Q4, but Says Q1 Growth Rate Disappointing

