Bang & Olufsen Q3 Revenue Beats Consensus, but EBIT Misses on High Costs
- (PLX AI) – B&O now expects EBIT margin before special items and free cash flow to be in the low end of the range for the year.
- Q3 revenue DKK 775 million vs. estimate DKK 759 million
- Q3 growth was driven by both product sales and Brand Partnering
- Q3 EBIT DKK 6 million vs. estimate DKK 18 million
- Q3 adjusted EBIT margin 0.7%
- Higher component costs amounted to more than DKK 65 million in the quarter, the company said
- Q3 gross margin 44%
- Q3 free cash flow DKK -14 million
- Outlook ranges maintained for the year: revenue DKK 2.9-3.1 billion, adj. EBIT margin 2-4%, free cash flow DKK 0-100 million
