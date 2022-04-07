Frontline, Euronav to Merge in All-Share Deal
(PLX AI) – Frontline FRO - Combination between Frontline Ltd. and Euronav NVFrontline says combination based on an exchange ratio of 1.45 FRO shares for every EURN shareFrontline shareholders will be owning approximately 41% of the combined groupIt …
- (PLX AI) – Frontline FRO - Combination between Frontline Ltd. and Euronav NV
- Frontline says combination based on an exchange ratio of 1.45 FRO shares for every EURN share
- Frontline shareholders will be owning approximately 41% of the combined group
- It is anticipated that Euronav will pay total dividends of up to 12 cents before the closing of the business combination with no impact on the exchange ratio
- The combined group would continue under the name Frontline and would be a leading global tanker market participation with 69 VLCC and 57 Suezmax vessels, and 20 LR2/Aframax vessels
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0