Pexip Dives 11% as Q1 ARR Misses Consensus, Says Growth Rate Disappointing
- (PLX AI) – Pexip shares crashed more than 11% in early trading after the company's first-quarter ARR missed expectations and said its growth rate was below where it needs to be.
- Pexip Q1 2022 Annual Recurring Revenue at USD 106 million, below consensus of USD 109 million
- Company said disappointed with our performance in Q1 and we see that our current growth rate is below where it needs to be to reach our existing USD 300 million target by the end of 2024
- It should be well understood by the market that this target is ambitious, but we would still expect a negative share price reaction today, Carnegie said
