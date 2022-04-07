checkAd

Bang & Olufsen Falls 3% on Weakening EBIT Margin Guidance, High Costs

(PLX AI) – Bang & Olufsen shares fell 3% after the company reported better than expected revenue, but weaker EBIT, and said its EBIT margin guidance was likely to come in the lower end of the range.Sales growth for Q3 was above consensus, but EBIT …

  • (PLX AI) – Bang & Olufsen shares fell 3% after the company reported better than expected revenue, but weaker EBIT, and said its EBIT margin guidance was likely to come in the lower end of the range.
  • Sales growth for Q3 was above consensus, but EBIT was affected by high component prices and freight costs
  • The company spent DKK 55 million on spot purchases of components, which are costs that would not have occurred in normal procurement markets, Carnegie said
  • B&O now expects EBIT margin before special items and free cash flow to be in the low end of the range for the year
  • The ranges are 2-4% for the adj. EBIT margin and DKK 0-100 for free cash flow


Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
 |  28   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Bang & Olufsen Falls 3% on Weakening EBIT Margin Guidance, High Costs (PLX AI) – Bang & Olufsen shares fell 3% after the company reported better than expected revenue, but weaker EBIT, and said its EBIT margin guidance was likely to come in the lower end of the range.Sales growth for Q3 was above consensus, but EBIT …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Eckert & Ziegler Q1 Revenue EUR 47 Million; Guidance Unchanged
Repsol Q1 Production 558 Kboe/d, Down from 561 Kboe/d in Q4
Charles River Buys Explora BioLabs for $295 Million
Frontline, Euronav to Merge in All-Share Deal
Aareal Bank Says Atlantic BidCo Makes Renewed Offer of EUR 33 per Share
Gerresheimer Q1 Revenue Better Than Expected; Raises Organic Growth Guidance
Pexip Aims to Be Profitable Starting in Q4, but Says Q1 Growth Rate Disappointing
Systemair Buys SagiCofim for EUR 33.6 Million
Swiss Re Targets ROE 14% in 2024
Bang & Olufsen Q3 Revenue Beats Consensus, but EBIT Misses on High Costs
Titel
Nel Announces Orders in Canada, Poland
Nordex Shuts Down IT Systems After Cyber Attack; Says Customers May Be Affected
Merck KGaA Acquires MAST Platform from Lonza
Tesla Produced 305,407 Vehicles in Q1; Delivered 310,048 Vehicles
Maersk Says CEO of APM Terminals Retires; Henriette Hallberg Thygesen Takes Over
Vestas Upgrades Medium-to-High Wind Turbine Offering to 7.2 MW from 6.8 MW
Block Says Employee Downloaded Customer Information Including Trading Activity
Bayer Says Asundexian Gets Positive Results in Phase 2b Trial in Atrial Fibrillation
Vestas Gets 30 MW Order from Ocean Winds for Floating Project in France
Vestas Last-Minute Order Sprint Should Relieve Some Investor Worries, Analysts Say
Titel
Fashionette 2022 Guidance Significantly Below Consensus
Nel Announces Orders in Canada, Poland
Tesla Plans Additional Shares to Enable Stock Split in Form of Stock Dividend
EQT Buys Baring Private Equity Asia for EUR 6.8 Billion
Nordex Shuts Down IT Systems After Cyber Attack; Says Customers May Be Affected
LPKF Laser Earnings Fall Below Expectations
EDF to Raise EUR 3.1 Billion at EUR 6.35 per Share
Meyer Burger FY EBITDA CHF -72.5 Million vs. Estimate CHF -52 Million
Vallourec Names Philippe Guillemot as New Chairman & CEO
Novo Nordisk Stops Shipments of Starter Wegovy Doses to Cut Demand from New Patients (RPT)
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Viatris Sells Biosimilars Portfolio to Biocon Biologics for up to $3.335 Bilion
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Plug Power Q4 Revenue Beats Expectations; Sees Fuel Margins Breakeven by 2023
Amazon Jumps 7% After Earnings; Takes $11.8 Billion Gain from Rivian
Pharma Mar Says Plitidepsin Phase 1 Covid-19 Study Confirms in Vitro Activity Against Omicron, ...
AT&T to Spin Off Interest in WarnerMedia to its Shareholders