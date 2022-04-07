Arjo Falls 4% as Danske Downgrades on Inflation Headwinds
- (PLX AI) – Arjo shares fell 4% after analysts at Danske Bank cut the stock to hold from buy.
- Price target cut to SEK 85 from SEK 105
- Arjo is experiencing considerably higher logistics, materials and energy costs, which will impact margins this year, Danske said
- Price increases are likely to lag inflation: Danske
- The company's EBIT is likely to contract in Q1 and Q2, before resuming growth in the second half of the year, the analysts said
