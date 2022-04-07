Stillfront Drops 6% After Kepler Downgrades on High Risk of Spending Increase
(PLX AI) – Stillfront shares fell 6% after analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux downgraded the stock to hold from buy. New price target SEK 30Stillfront continues to have a high level or risk and may need to increase UA spending, Kepler saidThe company is …
- New price target SEK 30
- Stillfront continues to have a high level or risk and may need to increase UA spending, Kepler said
- The company is not yet trading at a meaningful discount to peers and these challenges will weigh on the share in the coming quarters: Kepler
- Organic growth is likely to remain below the market average over the next 3 years, the analysts said
