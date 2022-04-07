RWE Signs Agreement with Denmark's Energinet for 1,000 MW Thor Offshore Wind Farm
(PLX AI) – RWE signs grid connection agreement with Energinet for Denmark’s largest offshore wind farm, Thor.Thor has a planned capacity of 1,000 MWExpected to be fully operational in 2027
