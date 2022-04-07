Conagra Cuts Adj. EPS, Margin Outlook on Continued Cost Pressure

(PLX AI) – Conagra Q3 EBIT margin 12.3%.Q3 adjusted EBIT margin 13.7%Q3 revenue USD 2,900 million vs. estimate USD 2,850 millionOutlook FY adjusted EPS USD 2.35, down from USD 2.50 previouslyOutlook FY adjusted EBIT margin 14.5%, down from 15.5% …

