Conagra Cuts Adj. EPS, Margin Outlook on Continued Cost Pressure
(PLX AI) – Conagra Q3 EBIT margin 12.3%.Q3 adjusted EBIT margin 13.7%Q3 revenue USD 2,900 million vs. estimate USD 2,850 millionOutlook FY adjusted EPS USD 2.35, down from USD 2.50 previouslyOutlook FY adjusted EBIT margin 14.5%, down from 15.5% …
- (PLX AI) – Conagra Q3 EBIT margin 12.3%.
- Q3 adjusted EBIT margin 13.7%
- Q3 revenue USD 2,900 million vs. estimate USD 2,850 million
- Outlook FY adjusted EPS USD 2.35, down from USD 2.50 previously
- Outlook FY adjusted EBIT margin 14.5%, down from 15.5% previously
- CEO says experienced higher-than-expected cost pressures as the third quarter progressed and expect those pressures to continue into the fourth quarter, particularly in certain frozen, refrigerated, and snacks businesses
- Says will raise prices, but benefits won't be seen until Q1 fiscal 2023
