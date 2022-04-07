Constellation Brands Earnings Beat Consensus; Guidance Below Consensus
- (PLX AI) – Constellation Brands Q4 net sales USD 2,103 million vs. estimate USD 2,017 million.
- Q4 adjusted EBIT USD 623 million vs. estimate USD 634 million
- Q4 adjusted EPS USD 2.37 vs. estimate USD 2.1
- Outlook FY adjusted EPS USD 11.2-11.5; consensus USD 11.53
- Q4 dividend USD 0.8
