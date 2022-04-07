Constellation Brands Announces Accelerated Stock Buyback for $500m of Class A Stock
(PLX AI) – Constellation Brands entered into an ASR agreement with Bank of America, N.A. Co. will receive approximately 1.7 million shares on April 8, 2022, representing approximately 80% of the expected share repurchases under the ASR agreement, …
- (PLX AI) – Constellation Brands entered into an ASR agreement with Bank of America, N.A.
- Co. will receive approximately 1.7 million shares on April 8, 2022, representing approximately 80% of the expected share repurchases under the ASR agreement, based on the company’s April 6, 2022 closing stock price of $231.81
- ASR agreement will not change the fiscal 2023 EPS guidance provided in earlier news release
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0