ADM Names Vikram Luthar CFO, Replacing Young
(PLX AI) – ADM names Vikram Luthar Chief Financial Officer, succeeding Ray G. Young, who has served as CFO since 2010.Announcement follows 'thorough' succession planning and candidate review processAppointment is effective immediately
