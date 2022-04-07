Atea Norway to Sell Atea Mobil to Nortel AS for NOK 72.5 Million
(PLX AI) – Atea Norway will recognize a net positive EBIT impact of NOK 40 million from the sale of the mobile service provider business in Q2. Completion of the sale is expected on May 1 and is subject to customary conditions for closing
