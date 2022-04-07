CNP Assurances Board Recommends La Banque Postale Offer of EUR 21.90 per Share
(PLX AI) – CNP Assurances Board recommends shareholders tender their shares to the Offer initiated by La Banque Postale.CNP Assurances says offer initiated by La Banque Postale at a price of EUR 21.90 per share
