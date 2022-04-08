TGS Q1 Segment Revenues Better Than Expected
(PLX AI) – TGS Q1 segment revenues USD 114 million vs. estimate USD 79 million.Net IFRS revenues are expected to be approximately USD 132 million, compared to USD 144 million in Q1 2021CEO says continued to see improvement in the market conditions …
- (PLX AI) – TGS Q1 segment revenues USD 114 million vs. estimate USD 79 million.
- Net IFRS revenues are expected to be approximately USD 132 million, compared to USD 144 million in Q1 2021
- CEO says continued to see improvement in the market conditions during Q1 2022, with customers starting to become more interested in frontier areas
- Says particularly pleased with the strong late sales performance, which grew more than 80% compared to the same quarter of last year
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0