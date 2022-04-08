checkAd

Nokian Tyres Says Continues to Operate Russia Plant to Maintain Control

(PLX AI) – Nokian Tyres says by continuing to operate the passenger car tire factory in Russia, the company wants to make sure that the factory is controlled by Nokian Tyres.Nokian Tyres is no longer investing into production in RussiaShipments of …

  • (PLX AI) – Nokian Tyres says by continuing to operate the passenger car tire factory in Russia, the company wants to make sure that the factory is controlled by Nokian Tyres.
  • Nokian Tyres is no longer investing into production in Russia
  • Shipments of passenger car tires to Russia have been suspended
  • All Nokian Tyres’ heavy tires are designed and manufactured in Finland
  • Tires for trucks and buses are designed in Finland and produced in the EU
  • Sales and distribution of heavy tires to Russia has been stopped
  • Nokian Tyres says it has never sold tires to the Russian army, and the Russian Federation is not a customer of Nokian Tyres


