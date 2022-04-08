(PLX AI) – Volvo Financial impact on Volvo Group due to the war in Ukraine.Volvo Group has total assets of approximately SEK 9 billion related to RussiaVolvo says SEK 6 billion is cash items that could be materialized over the coming yearsVolvo says …

Volvo Says to Recognize SEK 4 Billion Provisions in Q1 Impacting Operating Income Because of Russia

