Moberg Pharma Sells New Shares for SEK 121 Million at SEK 2.30 per Share
(PLX AI) – Moberg Pharma decides on a fully guaranteed rights issue of approximately SEK 121 million.The net proceeds will be used for registration activities and clinical work for MOB-015The subscription price is SEK 2.30 per new ordinary share
- (PLX AI) – Moberg Pharma decides on a fully guaranteed rights issue of approximately SEK 121 million.
- The net proceeds will be used for registration activities and clinical work for MOB-015
- The subscription price is SEK 2.30 per new ordinary share
