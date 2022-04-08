(PLX AI) – Moberg Pharma decides on a fully guaranteed rights issue of approximately SEK 121 million.The net proceeds will be used for registration activities and clinical work for MOB-015The subscription price is SEK 2.30 per new ordinary share

Moberg Pharma Sells New Shares for SEK 121 Million at SEK 2.30 per Share

