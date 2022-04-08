checkAd

Boozt Drops 4.5% After Danske Downgrades on Guidance Risk

(PLX AI) – Boozt shares fell 4.5% at the open after analysts at Danske Bank downgraded the stock to hold from buy.Price target cut to SEK 130 from SEK 200Boozt is likely to cut its FY EBIT guidance from the current range of SEK 365-420 million, …

  • (PLX AI) – Boozt shares fell 4.5% at the open after analysts at Danske Bank downgraded the stock to hold from buy.
  • Price target cut to SEK 130 from SEK 200
  • Boozt is likely to cut its FY EBIT guidance from the current range of SEK 365-420 million, Danske said
  • Offline retails are gaining back market share from online competitors, so Boozt is likely to see fewer tailwinds this year: Danske
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
 |  32   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Boozt Drops 4.5% After Danske Downgrades on Guidance Risk (PLX AI) – Boozt shares fell 4.5% at the open after analysts at Danske Bank downgraded the stock to hold from buy.Price target cut to SEK 130 from SEK 200Boozt is likely to cut its FY EBIT guidance from the current range of SEK 365-420 million, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer to Buy ReViral for $525 Million
Constellation Brands Announces Accelerated Stock Buyback for $500m of Class A Stock
RWE Signs Agreement with Denmark's Energinet for 1,000 MW Thor Offshore Wind Farm
Atea Norway to Sell Atea Mobil to Nortel AS for NOK 72.5 Million
Telecom Italia Does Not Give KKR Access to Due Diligence
CNP Assurances Board Recommends La Banque Postale Offer of EUR 21.90 per Share
Einhell Germany Boosts Forecast for FY, Reports 1Q Revenue EUR 290m
Kloeckner Q1 Adj. EBITDA Much Better Than Expected
ADM Names Vikram Luthar CFO, Replacing Young
OMV Reports Q1 Total Hydrocarbon Production 457 Kboe/d
Titel
Nordex Shuts Down IT Systems After Cyber Attack; Says Customers May Be Affected
Merck KGaA Acquires MAST Platform from Lonza
Tesla Produced 305,407 Vehicles in Q1; Delivered 310,048 Vehicles
Pfizer to Buy ReViral for $525 Million
Maersk Says CEO of APM Terminals Retires; Henriette Hallberg Thygesen Takes Over
Vestas Upgrades Medium-to-High Wind Turbine Offering to 7.2 MW from 6.8 MW
Block Says Employee Downloaded Customer Information Including Trading Activity
Bayer Says Asundexian Gets Positive Results in Phase 2b Trial in Atrial Fibrillation
Frontline, Euronav to Merge in All-Share Deal
Bayer to Invest Over EUR 1.3 Billion in Leaps Unit
Titel
Fashionette 2022 Guidance Significantly Below Consensus
Nel Announces Orders in Canada, Poland
Tesla Plans Additional Shares to Enable Stock Split in Form of Stock Dividend
EQT Buys Baring Private Equity Asia for EUR 6.8 Billion
Nordex Shuts Down IT Systems After Cyber Attack; Says Customers May Be Affected
LPKF Laser Earnings Fall Below Expectations
Meyer Burger FY EBITDA CHF -72.5 Million vs. Estimate CHF -52 Million
EDF to Raise EUR 3.1 Billion at EUR 6.35 per Share
Novo Nordisk Stops Shipments of Starter Wegovy Doses to Cut Demand from New Patients (RPT)
Vallourec Names Philippe Guillemot as New Chairman & CEO
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Viatris Sells Biosimilars Portfolio to Biocon Biologics for up to $3.335 Bilion
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Plug Power Q4 Revenue Beats Expectations; Sees Fuel Margins Breakeven by 2023
Amazon Jumps 7% After Earnings; Takes $11.8 Billion Gain from Rivian
Pharma Mar Says Plitidepsin Phase 1 Covid-19 Study Confirms in Vitro Activity Against Omicron, ...
AT&T to Spin Off Interest in WarnerMedia to its Shareholders