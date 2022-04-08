Boozt Drops 4.5% After Danske Downgrades on Guidance Risk
(PLX AI) – Boozt shares fell 4.5% at the open after analysts at Danske Bank downgraded the stock to hold from buy.Price target cut to SEK 130 from SEK 200Boozt is likely to cut its FY EBIT guidance from the current range of SEK 365-420 million, …
- (PLX AI) – Boozt shares fell 4.5% at the open after analysts at Danske Bank downgraded the stock to hold from buy.
- Price target cut to SEK 130 from SEK 200
- Boozt is likely to cut its FY EBIT guidance from the current range of SEK 365-420 million, Danske said
- Offline retails are gaining back market share from online competitors, so Boozt is likely to see fewer tailwinds this year: Danske
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0