Saab Jumps 4% as SEB Sees 22% Upside in Upgrade

(PLX AI) – Saab shares rose 4% after SEB analysts upgraded the stock to buy from hold. Price target raised to SEK 410 from SEK 250, implying 22% upside from yesterday's closeSaab could see a 14% share price CAGR through 2028 in the wake of strong …

  • (PLX AI) – Saab shares rose 4% after SEB analysts upgraded the stock to buy from hold.
  • Price target raised to SEK 410 from SEK 250, implying 22% upside from yesterday's close
  • Saab could see a 14% share price CAGR through 2028 in the wake of strong political support for a significant increase in military spending, especially in Sweden, SEB said
  • Saab has historically taken a 24% share of military spending in Sweden, on average, SEB said
Autor: PLX AI
