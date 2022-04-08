Saab Jumps 4% as SEB Sees 22% Upside in Upgrade
(PLX AI) – Saab shares rose 4% after SEB analysts upgraded the stock to buy from hold. Price target raised to SEK 410 from SEK 250, implying 22% upside from yesterday's closeSaab could see a 14% share price CAGR through 2028 in the wake of strong …
- (PLX AI) – Saab shares rose 4% after SEB analysts upgraded the stock to buy from hold.
- Price target raised to SEK 410 from SEK 250, implying 22% upside from yesterday's close
- Saab could see a 14% share price CAGR through 2028 in the wake of strong political support for a significant increase in military spending, especially in Sweden, SEB said
- Saab has historically taken a 24% share of military spending in Sweden, on average, SEB said
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0