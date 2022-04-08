Mediolanum Q1 Managed Assets Inflows up 21%
(PLX AI) – Mediolanum says first quarter closed with 21% in managed assets inflows.Total net inflows EUR 2.38 billion year to dateNet inflows into managed assets: EUR 1.67 billionThe sustained pace of our business volumes continues on into March …
