Norway Royal Salmon Says Will File Breach of Contract Lawsuit Against NTS
(PLX AI) – Norway Royal Salmon ASA (NRS): Lawsuit against NTS ASA with claim for compensation as a result of breach of contract.
- (PLX AI) – Norway Royal Salmon ASA (NRS): Lawsuit against NTS ASA with claim for compensation as a result of breach of contract.
- Norway Royal Salmon says NTS breached obligation by voting against the share issue
- Norway Royal Salmon says SalmoNor acquisition cannot be completed in accordance with the agreement
- The independent board has therefore found it necessary to decide to file a law suit against NTS claiming damages for breach of contract
