Lundbeck Names Joerg Hornstein New CFO
(PLX AI) – Lundbeck says Joerg Hornstein to join company as Chief Financial Officer and Head of Corporate Functions.He will assume the role no later than September 1, 2022Comes from AC Immune, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specialized …
- (PLX AI) – Lundbeck says Joerg Hornstein to join company as Chief Financial Officer and Head of Corporate Functions.
- He will assume the role no later than September 1, 2022
- Comes from AC Immune, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specialized in precision medicine to diagnose, treat and prevent neurodegenerative diseases, headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, where he currently serves as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
