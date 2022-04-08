Kindred Q1 Earnings Worse Than Expected as Netherlands Has Negative Impact
(PLX AI) – Kindred Q1 gross winnings revenue GBP 247 million.Q1 adjusted EBITDA GBP 25 million vs. estimate GBP 42 millionCompared to the first quarter of 2021, activity has been impacted by the decision to temporarily cease activity in the Dutch …
- (PLX AI) – Kindred Q1 gross winnings revenue GBP 247 million.
- Q1 adjusted EBITDA GBP 25 million vs. estimate GBP 42 million
- Compared to the first quarter of 2021, activity has been impacted by the decision to temporarily cease activity in the Dutch market, company said
- Shares down 5%
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0