Lufthansa Gets Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility of EUR 2 Billion

(PLX AI) – Lufthansa Group agrees inaugural Revolving Credit Facility of 2.0 billion euros.Lufthansa says it's an unsecured facility without financial covenantsIt will be available for a period of three years plus two one-year extension optionsOther …

  • (PLX AI) – Lufthansa Group agrees inaugural Revolving Credit Facility of 2.0 billion euros.
  • Lufthansa says it's an unsecured facility without financial covenants
  • It will be available for a period of three years plus two one-year extension options
  • Other than customary group guarantees, the facility is unsecured, has no financial covenants and serves as undrawn back-up liquidity
  • It replaces existing undrawn bilateral credit lines of approx. 0.7 billion euros
  • The facility therefore further increases available liquidity of Lufthansa Group by approx. 1.3 billion euros

Autor: PLX AI
