Lufthansa Gets Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility of EUR 2 Billion
(PLX AI) – Lufthansa Group agrees inaugural Revolving Credit Facility of 2.0 billion euros.Lufthansa says it's an unsecured facility without financial covenantsIt will be available for a period of three years plus two one-year extension optionsOther …
- Lufthansa says it's an unsecured facility without financial covenants
- It will be available for a period of three years plus two one-year extension options
- Other than customary group guarantees, the facility is unsecured, has no financial covenants and serves as undrawn back-up liquidity
- It replaces existing undrawn bilateral credit lines of approx. 0.7 billion euros
- The facility therefore further increases available liquidity of Lufthansa Group by approx. 1.3 billion euros
