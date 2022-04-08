Boskalis Says Considering HAL Holding's Offer
- (PLX AI) – Boskalis currently carefully considering all aspects of the proposed offer from HAL Holding.
- Boskalis will update the market if and when appropriate
- Boskalis has engaged AXECO Corporate Finance as its financial advisor and Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP as its legal advisor
- Rabobank is acting as financial advisor to the Supervisory Board and Burggraaf & Hoekstra B.V. is acting as independent legal advisor to the Supervisory Board
