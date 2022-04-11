(PLX AI) – Bossard Q1 sales CHF 291.6 million vs. estimate CHF 259 million.The Group posted double-digit growth rates in all three market regionsOrganic growth was 16.5 percent in local currencyCites consistently high delivery capabilities, newly …

Bossard Q1 Sales Better Than Consensus Expectations on Strong Demand

