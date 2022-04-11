checkAd

Bossard Q1 Sales Better Than Consensus Expectations on Strong Demand

(PLX AI) – Bossard Q1 sales CHF 291.6 million vs. estimate CHF 259 million.The Group posted double-digit growth rates in all three market regionsOrganic growth was 16.5 percent in local currencyCites consistently high delivery capabilities, newly …

  • (PLX AI) – Bossard Q1 sales CHF 291.6 million vs. estimate CHF 259 million.
  • The Group posted double-digit growth rates in all three market regions
  • Organic growth was 16.5 percent in local currency
  • Cites consistently high delivery capabilities, newly acquired customer projects and continuing strong demand
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
 |  20   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Bossard Q1 Sales Better Than Consensus Expectations on Strong Demand (PLX AI) – Bossard Q1 sales CHF 291.6 million vs. estimate CHF 259 million.The Group posted double-digit growth rates in all three market regionsOrganic growth was 16.5 percent in local currencyCites consistently high delivery capabilities, newly …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bossard Q1 Sales Better Than Consensus Expectations on Strong Demand
Titel
Merck KGaA Acquires MAST Platform from Lonza
Pfizer to Buy ReViral for $525 Million
Maersk Says CEO of APM Terminals Retires; Henriette Hallberg Thygesen Takes Over
Vestas Upgrades Medium-to-High Wind Turbine Offering to 7.2 MW from 6.8 MW
Block Says Employee Downloaded Customer Information Including Trading Activity
Frontline, Euronav to Merge in All-Share Deal
Telecom Italia Does Not Give KKR Access to Due Diligence
Repsol Q1 Production 558 Kboe/d, Down from 561 Kboe/d in Q4
Ørsted and Repsol Exploring Floating Offshore Wind Projects in Spain
Abbvie's Allergan Says Phase 3 Trial of Vuity in Presbyopia Had Positive Results
Titel
Fashionette 2022 Guidance Significantly Below Consensus
Nel Announces Orders in Canada, Poland
Tesla Plans Additional Shares to Enable Stock Split in Form of Stock Dividend
EQT Buys Baring Private Equity Asia for EUR 6.8 Billion
Nordex Shuts Down IT Systems After Cyber Attack; Says Customers May Be Affected
Meyer Burger FY EBITDA CHF -72.5 Million vs. Estimate CHF -52 Million
LPKF Laser Earnings Fall Below Expectations
EDF to Raise EUR 3.1 Billion at EUR 6.35 per Share
Novo Nordisk Stops Shipments of Starter Wegovy Doses to Cut Demand from New Patients (RPT)
Vallourec Names Philippe Guillemot as New Chairman & CEO
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Viatris Sells Biosimilars Portfolio to Biocon Biologics for up to $3.335 Bilion
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Plug Power Q4 Revenue Beats Expectations; Sees Fuel Margins Breakeven by 2023
Amazon Jumps 7% After Earnings; Takes $11.8 Billion Gain from Rivian
Pharma Mar Says Plitidepsin Phase 1 Covid-19 Study Confirms in Vitro Activity Against Omicron, ...
AT&T to Spin Off Interest in WarnerMedia to its Shareholders