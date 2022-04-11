checkAd

Maersk Drilling Gets Contract for $43 Million

(PLX AI) – Maersk Drilling has been awarded contracts which will see the harsh environment jack-up rig Maersk Resolute employed to plug and abandon a total of 31 wells in the Dutch sector of the North Sea in support of a rig sharing agreement …

  • (PLX AI) – Maersk Drilling has been awarded contracts which will see the harsh environment jack-up rig Maersk Resolute employed to plug and abandon a total of 31 wells in the Dutch sector of the North Sea in support of a rig sharing agreement between TotalEnergies EP Nederland B.V. and Petrogas E&P Netherlands B.V.
  • The contracts are expected to commence in Q2/Q3 2022, in direct continuation of the rig’s current contract, and will include the plugging and abandonment of 11 wells with TotalEnergies and 20 wells with Petrogas
  • The estimated duration is 575 days, and the total firm contract value is approximately USD 43 million, excluding potential performance bonuses


