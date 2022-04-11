Boliden to Spend SEK 5 Billion Over 2 Years on Aitik Dam Construction
(PLX AI) – Boliden decides to adjust dam construction in Aitik, with increased investments of a total of SEK 5 billion over 2 years, of which SEK 1 billion in 2022.Ongoing geotechnical investigations in Aitik show the need to eventually change to a …
- (PLX AI) – Boliden decides to adjust dam construction in Aitik, with increased investments of a total of SEK 5 billion over 2 years, of which SEK 1 billion in 2022.
- Ongoing geotechnical investigations in Aitik show the need to eventually change to a new dam construction method to ensure long-term disposal of tailings
- In addition, there is a need to strengthen the current dam construction to meet the best international industry standards
- The new direction naturally entails challenges in the short term, but it also creates long-term opportunities in Aitik and a clear direction for how the business can be developed going forward, CEO says
