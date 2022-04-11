Societe Generale Stops Russia Activities, Sells Rosbank Stake
(PLX AI) – Societe Generale ceases its activities in Russia and signs an agreement to sell Rosbank and its Russian Insurance subsidiaries to Interros Capital.Societe Generale says impact of the disposal of Rosbank and the Group’s Russian insurance …
- (PLX AI) – Societe Generale ceases its activities in Russia and signs an agreement to sell Rosbank and its Russian Insurance subsidiaries to Interros Capital.
- Societe Generale says impact of the disposal of Rosbank and the Group’s Russian insurance activities on the Group's CET1 ratio is expected to be around 20 basis points
- Societe Generale confirms its distribution policy for the 2021 financial year, with cash dividend of EUR 1.65 per share and share buyback program of EUR 915 million
- Takes EUR 2 billion write-off of the net book value of the divested activities
- Takes EUR 1.1 billion exceptional non-cash item with no impact on the Group’s capital ratio
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0