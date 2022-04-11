Rheinmetall Gets Contract Extension for 100 Boxer Armored Vehicles
(PLX AI) – Rheinmetall signed a contract extension to supply the British Army with an additional 100 Boxer wheeled armored vehicles. The contract encompasses three previously ordered variants of the Boxer: the infantry carrier, the command vehicle …
- (PLX AI) – Rheinmetall signed a contract extension to supply the British Army with an additional 100 Boxer wheeled armored vehicles.
- The contract encompasses three previously ordered variants of the Boxer: the infantry carrier, the command vehicle and the field ambulance
