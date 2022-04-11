checkAd

TGS Rises 3% After Upgrades at Nordic Banks

(PLX AI) – TGS shares rose 3% after the stock was upgraded at SEB and Danske.TGS posted a strong Q1 report, which is promising for further recovery, SEB said, upgrading the stock to buy from holdThe industry has potential for a strong improvement in …

  • TGS posted a strong Q1 report, which is promising for further recovery, SEB said, upgrading the stock to buy from hold
  • The industry has potential for a strong improvement in exploration spending in the coming years, following many years of underinvestment, SEB said, lifting its price target to NOK 175 from NOK 99
  • Q1 sales were strong, posting late sales growth of 80% year over year, similar to the growth from 2008, Danske said, lifting their recommendation to hold from sell
  • TGS will see improved cash flow, and the dividend risk could be on the upside, Danske said, doubling its price target to NOK 150 from NOK 75


